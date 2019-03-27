Imperial Brands (IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMB. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,870 ($37.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,032.86 ($39.63).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 2,573.50 ($33.63) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11.

In other news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total value of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

