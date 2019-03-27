Illumina (ILMN) and Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Illumina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Illumina and Pressure Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 24.79% 24.51% 13.53% Pressure Biosciences -520.24% N/A -518.50%

Risk & Volatility

Illumina has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Illumina and Pressure Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 0 3 11 0 2.79 Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Illumina presently has a consensus target price of $346.35, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Illumina’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Illumina is more favorable than Pressure Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illumina and Pressure Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.33 billion 13.32 $826.00 million $5.72 52.81 Pressure Biosciences $2.24 million 2.75 -$10.71 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Pressure Biosciences.

Summary

Illumina beats Pressure Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has a collaboration with NutraFuels, Inc. for the development of water-soluble Nanoemulsion-based nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

