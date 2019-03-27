IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,464,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 298,539 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after buying an additional 3,885,568 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,582,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,625,000 after buying an additional 1,546,426 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,631,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 1,741,503 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

