IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,767,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,163,267,000 after buying an additional 49,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,856,000 after buying an additional 843,952 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,476,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,639,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,495,000 after buying an additional 170,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,077,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/iht-wealth-management-llc-grows-stake-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.