IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

XXII opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/iht-wealth-management-llc-grows-stake-in-22nd-century-group-inc-xxii.html.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.