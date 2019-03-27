IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,974 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 95.43%.

In related news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 29,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $421,295.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $839,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,327. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

