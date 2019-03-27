IHS Markit (INFO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Shares of INFO opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $413,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,728,808.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Rosenthal purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IHS Markit (INFO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/ihs-markit-info-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.