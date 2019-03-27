Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0893

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00002197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market cap of $91,188.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005976 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016234 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00155437 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000315 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00053150 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.