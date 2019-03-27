Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Down 15% Over Last Week

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $126,910.00 and $5,018.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00409287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.01611794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00229006 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,486 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.