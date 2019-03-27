Hydrogen (HYDRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $405,355.00

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Hydrogen token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Bittrex, BitForex and Mercatox. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00409347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.01615622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, BitForex, Upbit, Fatbtc, IDAX, CoinEx, Bittrex, BitMart, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

