HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.82 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 85,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,831. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,560,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 440,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 40,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 198,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

