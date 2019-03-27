Hunting (HTG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hunting (LON: HTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2019 – Hunting had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Hunting was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 907.50 ($11.86).

3/25/2019 – Hunting had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 640 ($8.36). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Hunting was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84).

3/12/2019 – Hunting had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/7/2019 – Hunting had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($11.11). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Hunting had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Hunting had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 756 ($9.88) price target on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Hunting is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Hunting had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 845 ($11.04). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Hunting had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 840 ($10.98).

2/1/2019 – Hunting had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HTG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 576 ($7.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hunting plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21). The company has a market capitalization of $935.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total value of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

