Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,116,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after buying an additional 4,404,357 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after buying an additional 2,206,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 409,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,992,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 409,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

