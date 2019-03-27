Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Stake Lessened by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,423,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,362,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,762,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,112,000 after purchasing an additional 693,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4,388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 993,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,690,000 after purchasing an additional 971,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,818. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

In other Hubbell news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

