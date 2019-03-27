Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $941.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $941.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $959.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.54 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hub Group by 1,508.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,420,000 after purchasing an additional 455,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,236,000. 1060 Capital LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 219.2% in the third quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 498,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 342,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,251,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. 158,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.68. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

