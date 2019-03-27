Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tableau Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Tableau Software by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tableau Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

DATA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tableau Software to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE DATA opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.26. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $11,412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $745,625.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,245,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,574,008. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

