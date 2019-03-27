Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $651,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,340,000 after buying an additional 60,064 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,879,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.61 and a 1-year high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $171.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

