HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,108 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, December 14th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.44 and a beta of -0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

