HRT Financial LLC Invests $890,000 in Xerox Corp (XRX)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 101.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Xerox by 24.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Xerox by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 8.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

NYSE XRX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

