HRT Financial LLC Increases Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)

HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $297.38. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $319.00 target price on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.39.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

