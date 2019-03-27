HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,037 McKesson Co. (MCK)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in McKesson by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.99.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $160.84. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

