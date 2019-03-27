Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 441,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,202,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 353,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 353,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.82. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

