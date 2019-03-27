Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 10th

Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of TSE:HAL traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.67. 3,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 52-week low of C$14.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.
