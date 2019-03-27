Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) CFO Bret A. Conklin Sells 6,466 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $232,711.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bret A. Conklin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Bret A. Conklin sold 3,443 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $134,586.87.

NYSE HMN opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.80. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 52.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

