Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (TUF) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 153,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 188,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

