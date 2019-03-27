HomeStreet (HMST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

