HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) Shares Sold by Context BH Capital Management LP

Context BH Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 1.13% of HMN Financial worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 135,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

HMNF opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

