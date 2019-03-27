Hiscox (HSX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,427 ($18.65) to GBX 1,435 ($18.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,514.67 ($19.79).

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,564 ($20.44) on Monday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,727 ($22.57). The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,630 ($21.30), for a total value of £6,520 ($8,519.53). Also, insider Thomas Hürlimann acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($20.65) per share, with a total value of £79,000 ($103,227.49).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

