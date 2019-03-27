Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Position Reduced by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,307,000 after purchasing an additional 129,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Position Reduced by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/hillenbrand-inc-hi-position-reduced-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.