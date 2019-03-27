HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Navigant Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCI shares. TheStreet downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navigant Consulting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NCI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,807. The company has a market capitalization of $777.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

