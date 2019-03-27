HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $784,000 Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 12,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,302. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.08 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.09%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $848,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,186,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,715 shares of company stock worth $3,866,689. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

