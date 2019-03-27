HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 665 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.24. 1,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,148. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

