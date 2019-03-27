HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1,764.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares during the quarter. WP Carey makes up 1.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WP Carey by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 110,363 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 19.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,029. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.032 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.44%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

