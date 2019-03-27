HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 82,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,738. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

