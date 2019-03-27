Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) received a $22.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.12. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $390.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

