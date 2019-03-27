Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) received a $22.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
NASDAQ HIBB opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.12. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $390.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.