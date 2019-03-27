Hexavest Inc. Sells 75,576 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75,576 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $927.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

