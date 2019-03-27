Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,739,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $118,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

