HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $399,222.00 and $7,961.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00414744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.01620180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00229709 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001302 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,480,873 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

