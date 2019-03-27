HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (HESAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR stock opened at $66.46 on Monday. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $71.90.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

