Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $479,000 in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 242,029 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 107,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $394.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.54 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 80.59% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft and NauticStar segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating.

