Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (UNM)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,837,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,140 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3,369.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,096,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,035,983 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after buying an additional 1,796,405 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,478,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

