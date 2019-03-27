Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 169,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 19,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $1,807,750.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

