Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Holdings Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,760 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,150. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

