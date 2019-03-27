Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Holdings Boosted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Shares of HP stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

