Hedge Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (HDG)

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Hedge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007509 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedge has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedge has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00413270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.01608386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00231111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Hedge Profile

Hedge’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The official website for Hedge is www.hedge-crypto.com . Hedge’s official message board is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A . The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hedge

Hedge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

