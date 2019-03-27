Head-To-Head Survey: Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) versus Its Rivals

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) is one of 541 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Evofem Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

73.1% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -928.11% Evofem Biosciences Competitors -1,941.02% -314.68% -26.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences N/A -$125.71 million -0.65 Evofem Biosciences Competitors $2.22 billion $230.44 million -3.64

Evofem Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evofem Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Competitors 4438 12742 27285 960 2.55

Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 186.86%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.