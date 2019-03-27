Head-To-Head Survey: Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) & SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (SUGBY)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $276.34 million 2.88 $11.14 million $0.28 71.86 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.41 billion N/A $62.90 million N/A N/A

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 550.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 4.05% 6.99% 1.08% SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 -0.84% -0.27% -0.02%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 1 1 2 0 2.25 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services. The company also provides working capital financing solutions, including short and medium-term bilateral loans, collateral-backed bilateral loans, leases, and vendor finance; structured syndicated and clubbed loans, such as acquisition financing, pre-export financing, A/B loan financing with multilateral agencies, bridge loans, and liability management; and treasury solutions comprising term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves corporations, middle-market companies, and banking and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

