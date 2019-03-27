Head-To-Head Analysis: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) versus Zoetis (ZTS)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.02% -30.40% Zoetis 24.51% 73.85% 15.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Zoetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $840,000.00 13.10 -$7.47 million N/A N/A Zoetis $5.83 billion 8.10 $1.43 billion $3.13 31.50

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zoetis 0 5 9 0 2.64

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 704.92%. Zoetis has a consensus target price of $98.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zoetis.

Dividends

Zoetis pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Zoetis pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zoetis has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Zoetis beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the company's oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, which comprise allergy and dermatology, pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas, such as biodevices and genetics. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

