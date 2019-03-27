HB Fuller Co (FUL) Receives $57.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. 5,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,926. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $768.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $157,084.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 13,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $638,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 82.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 299,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 39.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

