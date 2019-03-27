Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 601.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,562.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,567,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $213,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.89 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

